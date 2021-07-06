Denmark Can’t Stop England Quest For Euro Title -Shevchenko

Ukraine boss Andriy Shevchenko believes Denmark doesn’t have the firepowers to stop England from making it through the final of Euro 2020.

Recall that Three Lions thrashed Ukraine 4-0 in the quarter-final while Denmark defeated the Czech Republic 2-1.

Both teams are expected to face each other at Wembley on Wednesday and Shevchenko is of the opinion that England will overcome Denmark.

“I think that England played very pragmatically today.

“They used their strong flanks, they used our mistakes and they played very well, at a top level.

“They controlled the game, but there were episodes where we made mistakes and we couldn’t really do anything in return really.

“Sometimes we had good periods, good opportunities but we didn’t actually use them.

“But the English team is really strong – individually and as a team – and they have a great coach. They reached the semi-finals and I can see that this team can play in the…