Euro 2020: Italy Knock Spain Out On Penalties To Zoom Into Final

Italy have reached the Euro 2020 final defeating Spain 4-2 in a penalty shootout after 1-1 draw in regulation time in Tuesday’s encounter.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho scored the decisive penalty after Gianluigi Donnarumma saved Alvaro Morata’s effort.

Both Italy’s Manuel Locatelli and Spain striker Dani Olmo missed the first spot kick for their sides.

Italy took the lead in the 60th with a goal from Federico Chiesa who curled a shot between Spain defenders Aymeric Laporte and Eric Garcia and into the far corner.

Spain got back into the game on 80 minutes thanks to substitute Morata after exchanging passes with Olmo before beating Donnarumma.

Italy have now eliminated Spain in consecutive European championships after also achieving the feat in the 2016 edition.

The Azzuris will now be hoping to land a first continental title since 1968 on home soil.

They will face either England or Denmark in Sunday’s final which will also hold in Wembley stadium.

