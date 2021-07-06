Ferdinand Claims Alcantara Was Interested In Signing For Man United

Legendary Red Devils defender Rio Ferdinand has revealed that Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara phoned him back in 2013 when he left Barcelona with the hope of signing for Manchester United.

United were then beginning a new era under David Moyes, who lasted eight months in the Old Trafford hot seat, and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, who recently announced he would be stepping down.

Coming off the back of a record 20th top-flight league title win, Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure and an aging squad meant it was time for new blood – but the United hierarchy declined to bring Alcantara in, according to Ferdinand.

Speculation of Alcantara signing for United was rife across the back pages, increased tenfold when someone – believed to be David De Gea – wrote ‘See you in Manchester’ on Thiago’s Under-21 European Championship final match ball, having scored a hat-trick.

Speaking on his YouTube show, Vibe with FIVE, six-time Premier League champion Ferdinand…