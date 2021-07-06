Flashback: Denmark’s sensational Euro 92 triumph

With Denmark making it to the semi-finals of Euro 2020, many are starting to believe that a repeat of the Danes’ incredible success at Euro 92 could be on the cards. They take on England on Wednesday night for a place in the final, and although the English are favoured by those who bet on England v Denmark at Euro 2020, there will be plenty of hope in the Danish camp that they can cause an upset.

It’s been a difficult tournament for Denmark in many ways, following the collapse of Christian Eriksen in their opening game against Finland. But with Eriksen on the road to recovery, the team appears to have been galvanised, and they are an extremely closely-knit group of players as a result. It would a wonderful moment if they could go all the way and lift the trophy for their teammate, and a similar achievement to 1992 would be met with glad hearts all across Europe.

As the 2021 Denmark team prepare for their date with destiny, let’s take a look back at Euro 92, which was held in…