Global Startup Ecosystem (GSE) Announces “Global Investment Summit”

The Global Investment Summit is an international program for expert-led debate between global leaders, investors and innovators with the power to shape the future of global investment. It is focused on connecting investment leaders to growth opportunities and disruptive initiatives that address global challenges at scale.This edition of the Global Investment Summit will share the new platforms for investment- from crowdfunding to crowd equity raises to multi country cross investment raises and more. This annual event will celebrate and connect leading investment leaders to the GSE network of entrepreneurs, corporate partners, government officials and influencers.

Date: July 30, 2021 Time: 10am-1pm EST

ATTN: 2nd Annual Global Investment Summit

LOCATION: World Wide – Online

Last year’s edition addressed the volatile global economy and shift in the investment landscape that transpired due to the scale of the 2020 global pandemic. With bankruptcies and unemployment at record…