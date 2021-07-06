Home Eagles To Play Ghana In Friendly October

The home-based Super Eagles will face the Black Stars of Ghana in an international friendly in the United States of America in October.

According to GHANASoccernet.com, the Nigeria Football Federation are making plans to engage their West African rivals in the next international break.

“This is the launchpad we are providing for you to showcase your talents,” President of the Nigeria Football Federation , Amaju Pinnick told the media.

“This team (Eagles B) is our pride, and we will keep you and monitor you because you are the next big thing in Nigerian football.

Read Also: Playing Against Mexico Was A Great Experience -Iwuala

“In October, we will be flying the team to Baltimore for friendly games against Ghana possibly, Cameroon and Canada, maybe. We will sort that out in the coming weeks.

“We will tidy up all the documentation. You will be playing at the 73,000 capacity M&T Bank Stadium.”

The home Eagles lost 4-0 to Mexico in a friendly on Sunday morning.

The last…