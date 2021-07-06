‘I Am Up To The Challenge’ – Ebuehi Thrilled With Opportunity To Play In Serie A





Nigeria defender Tyronne Ebuehi is delighted with the chance to play for Serie A newcomers Venezia, reports Completesports.com. Ebuehi recently linked up with the modest club on a one-year loan deal from Portuguese outfit Benfica. The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Eredivisie club FC Twente where he scored once in 33 league appearances. […]

