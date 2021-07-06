Mancini Rated Most Handsome  Coach Ahead Enrique

A brand-new survey has revealed which Euro 2020 football managers are fancied the most and the results will surprise you…

The survey, conducted by BonusFinder.com, reveals Roberto Mancini has already taken a lead against his Spanish rival, Luis Enrique.

The Italian boss is rated the most handsome manager by fans whilst Luis Enrique takes second place.

England boss, Gareth Southgate is rated the third most handsome manager! Just over 14% of fans fell for Southgate’s charming looks, smart appearance, and infectious smile.

Researchers of the study found fans love to check out the Euro 2020 managers as they march around the technical area.