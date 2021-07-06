Neymar Magic Helps Brazil Into Final After Hard-fought  Win vs Peru

A moment of magic from Neymar helped hosts Brazil pip Peru 1-0 on Monday to book a place in the final of this year’s Copa America.

It was Neymar’s third assist of the tournament and now has five goal participations, second only to Lionel Messi with eight.

The PSG star set up the only goal after beating three men on the left and clipped the ball across goal for Lucas Paqueta to volley home from 10 metres.

Peru pinned Brazil back for long spells of the second half but could not make their possession count as the home side extended their unbeaten run to 13 games.

The win against Peru means Brazilian will be seeking their 10th title and have never lost the Copa America on home soil.

Brazil will now play the winner of Tuesday’s other semifinal between Argentina and Colombia in the title decider at the Maracana stadium on Saturday.

