Okagbare Bags New 100m Personal Season’s Best, Finishes 4th In Hungary

Nigerian fastest woman of all-time and eight time national 100m queen, Blessing Okagbare, raced to a new 10.89 seconds personal season’s best to place fourth in the 100m event Tuesday at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial Meeting in Budapest, Hungary.

The Nigerian, looking to make it a hat-trick of 100m wins at the meeting, could not race past two Jamaicans, 2016 Rio Olympics double sprint champion, Elaine Thompson-Herah (10.71) and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (10.82), as well as fellow African, Ivory Coast’s Marie-Jose Ta Lou who ran 10.86 seconds to place third.

Okagbare won the event in 2016 and 2017, but faced her biggest test ever at the event on Tuesday.

While she failed to win for the third time in Budapest, Okagbare however returned with a personal season’s best, her fifth legal run inside 11 seconds this season and 23rd overall since she first broke 11 seconds at the Aviva Grand Prix in Crystal Palace, London in July 2012.

