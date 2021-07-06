PSG Make Contact With Paul Pogba

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly stepped up their interest in Paul Pogba by reaching out to the Manchester United midfielder’s representatives.

The France international’s future remains a hot topic of debate at Old Trafford with less than 12 months to run on his existing contract.

United may be forced to sell the ex-Juventus star this summer if fresh terms are not agreed, leaving many of Europe’s top clubs on red alert.

PSG are one many sides to have been linked with Pogba and, according to French outlet RMC Sport, the 28-year-old is open to the idea of joining the Ligue 1 giants.

It is claimed that PSG were previously discouraged from moving for Pogba due to United’s £150m valuation, but around a third of that fee may now be enough to land his signature.

Pogba is currently enjoying a rest period after playing four times for France at Euro 2020, with Les Blues’ campaign ending prematurely at the last-16 stage.

