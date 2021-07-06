Sarri Reveals Biggest Regret At Chelsea

New Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri has admitted that leaving Chelsea for Juventus was the greatest mistake of his coaching career.

Sarri got his wish to leave the London club and landed the Juventus job in 2019 but looking back now, he feels he was wrong to agitate for a return to Italy and says that Marina Granovskaia, the Chelsea director, wanted him to stay.

Sarri, who is now the Lazio boss, believes that the team Chelsea have these days is better suited to his way of playing.

“At Chelsea I made a sensational mistake, that of wanting to return to Italy at all costs,” Sarri told AlfredoPedulla.com.

“Marina stonewalled me to leave Chelsea, I had this desire to return to Italy. Chelsea are a great club, in the following years they have taken many young people suitable for me. I experienced a particular year, in which (Roman) Abramovich could not enter England and we had an owner who was not present in…