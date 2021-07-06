Simbine Replaces Fasuba As Africa’s 100m King, Sets New Record

South Africa’s Akani Simbine is the new king of speed in Africa following his sensational 9.84 seconds run to win the blue ribband event at the Istvan Gyulai Memorial meeting in Budapest, Hungary on Tuesday.

Simbine’s time is a hundreth of a second faster than the 9.85 seconds Nigeria’s Olusoji Fasuba ran in 2006 in Doha, Qatar.

The South African certainly has lay down a marker for the event at the delayed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo which starts later this month.

All eyes had been on Fasuba’s compatriot, Divine Oduduru as the man capable of rewriting the record after he scorched to a 9.86 seconds finish to win the NCAA 100m title in 2019 but Simbine has shown he deserves to be crowned the fastest man of all-time in Africa.

The South African came back after his incredible feat in the 100m to race past Oduduru in the 200m to successfully complete a sprint double.

The Nigeria 200m record holder, competing for the first…