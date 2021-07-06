Spain Will Be Italy’s Biggest Test -Chiesa

Juventus attacker Fede Chiesa has called on his Italian teammates to prepare for the biggest game of their life against Spain in the semi-final of Euro 2020.

Both teams are expected to meet today (Tuesday) as they fight for a place in the final of the Europe competition.

Chiesa in an interview with Sky Italia, stated that Spain will be a difficult game for them.

“It will be a very difficult match against Spain,” Chiesa told Sky Italia. “They keep the ball a lot. As we want to do. It will be a tough match, but like the ones we have faced so far.

“They have a different shape, they play 4-3-3, but we are more dynamic on the pitch with role shifts both in attack and defence. It’s not that we are inspired by Spain, but we have almost the same ideologies.

“Keeping the ball, pressing high, and trying to dominate our opponent. Obviously, the developments on the pitch are different.

“Spain have been doing…