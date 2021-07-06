Tokyo 2020: Adekuroye Confident Of Podium Finish

Reigning Commonwealth champion Odunayo Adekuoroye says she is not under any form of pressure ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Japan, and remains confident of claiming a historic gold medal for Nigeria in wrestling.

The 3-time World Championships medalist Adekuoroye and four other Nigerian wrestlers will be attempting to do what none of their compatriots have been able to do at the Games previously – winning an Olympic medal.

Having established herself globally as one of the best wrestlers in the 57kg category, expectations are high that the 27-year-old would deliver Nigeria’s first-ever wrestling medal in Tokyo.

Such expectations usually come with pressure, however, the 6-time African champion says she is physically and mentally ready for the Games, adding that she enjoys a huge support from her team in camp.

“I don’t have any pressure going to the Olympics, I’ve been to the Olympics before (in Rio 2016),” the former World No. 1 said.

“I’ve trained physically….