We Need To Produce A Big Performance Against Spain 

Italian head coach Roberto Mancini has said his players must put out a big performance against Spain in Tuesday’s semi-final at the Euro 2020.

Italy and Spain will battle it out under the Wembley arch for a place in this weekend’s final.

Following their enthralling quarter-final win over Belgium in Munich, an inspired Italy squad return to London this week to take on one of their oldest rivals, who they first met at the 1920 Olympics.

That win against Belgium served to set yet another record for an impressive Italian side, as they became the first nation to win 15 consecutive matches in European competition – including tournaments and qualifying – and only the fourth to win five European Championship finals fixtures in a row.

Also Read: Neymar: I Want Brazil vs Argentina Copa America Final

And ahead of the crunch tie against the three-time European champions, Mancini posited that despite parading a young squad, it will a difficult game for his side.

“I hope it is right…