Apkeyi: Kaizer Chiefs Can Beat Al Ahly In CAF Champions League Final

Daniel Akpeyi insists Kaizer Chiefs can claim a first CAF Champions League title against defending champions Al Ahly, reports Completesports.com.

The Amakhosi will confront the Egytian club in the final of the competition at the King Mohamed V Stadium , Casablanca on July 11.

The Nigeria international is aware of Al Ahly’s pedigree but is confident they can scale through the hurdle.

“I am sure everyone knows Al Ahly to be a tough side, they are a solid team and they are a team you need to be focused on 120 percent,” Akpeyi. told Kaizer Chiefs media.

“It is not going to be an easy day but I’m sure that is the reason why we are preparing early, in camp at the moment working out strategies and plans on how to actually face this huge game. I’m sure they [Al Ahly] are also expecting a lot from us.

“So it’s just a game of being focused and each team taking their opportunities once they come. So we are preparing for the big game, for the big team and looking at the…