Argentina Beat Colombia On Penalties To Reach Final Against Brazil

Lionel Messi’s Argentina got another chance to end their international title drought with a thrilling Copa America 2021 semi-final win over Colombia in Brasilia early Wednesday morning.

And the hero of the high-octane clash was goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who blocked three Colombia spot-kicks at Mane Garrincha Stadium. Meaning, a Messi vs Neymar clash in Argentina vs Brazil final.

With no extra time in the knock-outs for this edition of South America’s top football tournament, Argentina and Colombia headed to the shoot-out after ending the normal time 1-1. Then the drama unfolded as a confident Aston Villa goalkeeper denied Colombia their third final appearance.

For Argentina, Sunday’s title clash against bitter rivals Brazil will be the 29th final. They last won the continental title in 1993, and lost the finals in 2004, 2007, 2015 and 2016. They had also finished third last term, after losing to Brazil in the semis.

During this period, on the global stage, Argentina…