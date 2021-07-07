Arsenal Launch Transfer Bid For Lyon Star Aouar 

Arsenal have reportedly made an offer to Ligue 1 outfit Lyon for midfielder Houssem Aouar following a drop in the asking price for the player.

According to Le 10 Sport Aouar could cost the Gunners under a third of the £54million fee club officials hoped to get in 2020.

The 23-year-old had been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates before the start of the 2020-21 season.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is thought to be keen on the versatile attacker who can play centrally or on the wing.

In September reports in France claimed Lyon had turned their noses up at two separate bids from the North London giants of £31m and £34.5m.

However, Le 10 Sport says the Gunners have returned with a fresh offer for the midfielder whose current contract with the French outfit runs out in 2023.

And it is thought LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid and Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain could be set to rival Arsenal for the France player’s signature.

Lyon, who finished fourth last…