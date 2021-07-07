Breaking Down The Hysteria Around Ben White

Ben White is in for a life-changing summer now that he finds himself in the midst of a bidding war between some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs. Indeed, it does appear that life on England’s south coast is coming to an end for White but there is still a sense that Premier League fans from around the world don’t quite know what the 23-year-old offers.

In fact, there will even be some who are unaware that White was with the English squad as they were bidding to win the Euros. In fact, anyone who had bet on England vs Denmark in their semi-final would have also seen that Gareth Southgate’s men were the overwhelming favorites. Ben White was a big part of that, given that defence was such a large part of the campaign for England, even if he didn’t have the individual influence he would have liked.

COME ON THE BOYS!!! pic.twitter.com/6m7WUDTU0e — Benjamin White (@ben6white) June 29, 2021

Naturally, this is down to the fact that the 23-year-old hasn’t played a…