England Beat Denmark To Set Up Epic Final Clash With Italy

After 55 long years of waiting, England will have their first chance to win a major trophy after defeating Denmark 2-1 in the semi-final to set up a mouthwatering final clash against Italy on Sunday.

Mikkel Damsgaard’s free kick in the 30th minute sailed past Jordan Pickford to put Denmark 1-0 up, the first direct free-kick goal of the tournament.

Even though it was the first time England had gone behind in the tournament, they responded well. Kane slipped a delightful ball to Bukayo Saka on the right wing who put a teasing cross into the six-yard box, only for Denmark captain Simon Kjær, under pressure from Raheem Sterling, to turn the ball into his own net.

In the first half of extra time, Raheem Sterling was brought down in the box and England were awarded a penalty. Kane stepped up, Schmeichel saved but the England captain was first to pounce on the rebound and send England into the final of Euro…