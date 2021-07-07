Euro 2020: 5 Talking Points From Italy Semifinal Win Against Spain

Following Italy’s hardfought win against rivals Spain in the first semifinal match of the Euro 2020, Completesports.com’s JAMES AGBEREBI here discusses five remarkable talking points from the thrilling semi-final tie at the Wembley Stadium which Gli Azzurri[The Blues] won 4-2 on penalties after it ended 1-1 inside regulation time.

Italy Still Undefeated In 33 Games

Mancini took over an unfancied Azzurri side and has turned them into one of the best sides in Europe. The Euro 2020 semifinal win over Spain extended Gli Azzurri unbeaten run to 33 matches.

The game saw Italy claim their sixth consecutive win at this year’s Euros.

Morata’s Tournament To Forget

Morata has never been the most prolific striker in the world despite bagging some vital goals during his career.

By no means does he possesses the clinical nature of a David Villa or a Fernando Torres in his prime.

Spain certainly created enough chances for him to score more than his fair share of goals and perhaps that…