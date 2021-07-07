Euro 2020: Saka To Replace Sancho In England Line-Up For Semi-final Clash With Denmark

England winger Bukayo Saka is expected to replace Jadon Sancho in Gareth Southgate’s starting line-up for their Euro 2020 semi-final clash against Denmark.

The Arsenal youngster trained on Monday and Tuesday after recovering from a knock that saw him left out of Southgate’s XI for their comfortable 4-0 victory over Ukraine in the quarter-finals.

“He should be fine,” Southgate said on Sunday when asked about Saka’s fitness. “He did declare himself available for the game but we had not really had the chance to see him on the pitch and working at the level we felt would vindicate that decision.

“He will go back into full training with the group (on Monday) and he should be fine.”

England face Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday night, looking to reach their first major final since winning the 1966 World Cup and The Independent claim that Southgate is ‘considering bringing in Bukayo Saka for Jadon Sancho against Denmark, in what is likely to be the only change’ from the…