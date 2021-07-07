Guardiola Expresses Frustration Searching For Aguero’s Replacement

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that it has been difficult for him to replace departed striker, Sergio Aguero.

Guardiola in a chat with TribalFootball stated that clubs are struggling financially to buy players due to the damages done by the Covid-19 pandemic (City not an exemption).

He noted that City can’t find quality strikers at the usual price that they wanted this summer.

Read Also: Euro 2020: Saka To Replace Sancho In England Line-Up For Semi-final Clash With Denmark

“At the prices we are not going to buy any strikers, it is impossible, we cannot afford it. It is impossible.

“All clubs are struggling financially; we are not an exception. We have Gabriel [Jesus], Ferran [Torres] who has been incredible in this position, we have young players in the academy, we play many times with a false nine.

“I don’t know what is going to happen. Maybe we are going to buy but maybe we are not going to buy a striker for next season. Today there is more chance we…