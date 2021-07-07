I Want Brazil vs Argentina Copa America Final 

Brazil star forward Neymar said he hopes Argentina will be their opponents in the Copa America final and is confident the hosts would come out on top against their fierce rivals.

Brazil pipped Peru 1-0 in Monday’s semifinal in Rio de Janeiro thanks to a 35th minute goal from Lucas Paqueta to book their spot in Saturday’s decider at the Maracana stadium.

The second semifinal between Argentina and Colombia is on Tuesday.

“I want Argentina, I am cheering them on,” Neymar said with a smile. “I have friends there and in the final Brazil will win.”

Also Read: CAF: Akpeyi Key To Kaizer Chiefs’ Impressive Champions League Campaign

The last time the two sides met in a Copa America final was in 2007, when Brazil won 3-0 in Venezuela, and a title match between the arch rivals would be a treat for the neutrals.

It would not only pit the tournament’s only unbeaten teams against each other it would also be a showdown between two of the best No. 10s in the game,…