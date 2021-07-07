I’m Privilege To Play Alongside Thiago -pedri

Barcelona midfielder Pedri says he’s privilege to be playing alongside Thiago Silva in the Spanish team.

Pedri, who has piloted La Rojas midfielder in the ongoing Euro 2020, told reporters during a press briefing ahead of today’s game against Italy that he’s so fortunate to connect with Thiago.

He described the Liverpool star as a player of many qualities and will be willing to learn more from him.

“I’m very lucky to play alongside Thiago,” he told reporters. “It’s wonderful to see him in training and wonderful to play with him.

Read Also: Euro 2020: ‘We Need To Produce A Big Performance Against Spain’ – Mancini

“He has immense quality and I think everybody has seen that on television.

“In addition to Thiago, I have some fantastic team-mates right through the squad and I try to learn from all of them.

“I always look at lots of different players. I love watching football. I always look at players have have similar playing styles to me.

“I think you can really…