‘Italy Never Give Up, We Always Believe’ -Jorginho Says After Victory Over Spain

Italy midfielder, Jorginho has praised his teammates for victory over Spain in Tuesday’s semi-final clash at Wembley.

The Azzurri kept their cool to win a penalty shootout against Spain after the score had finished 1-1 after extra time.

The Chelsea star who netted the winning penalty to send Italy to the final stated that the players always believe in themselves.

“When you take the kick, you feel this weight fall off your shoulders! I tried to forget everything around me, focus on what I’d trained to do, took a deep breath, and got on with it,” former Napoli star Jorginho said.

“Italy never give up, we always believe. This is a marvelous squad that deserves all the best because we suffer together, we play together, laugh together, joke together and like all families can argue together at times, but we always end up there together.”

