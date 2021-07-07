Iwuala, Noble Recount Home-Based Eagles’ Unforgettable Experience In US

Home-Based Super Eagles captain, Anayo Iwuala has expressed delight with the opportunity given to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) players to showcase their talents in the team’s 4-0 loss against Mexico in Sunday’s international friendly game.

The North American nation took the lead as early as the second minute through Hector Herrera. In only two minutes, El Tri doubled their lead, as Hirving Lozano linked up with Funes Mori, who found the top corner.

Mexico continued where they stopped six minutes after the break, as Herrera grabbed his brace. Jonathan dos Santos added the final goal in the 77th minute.

However, in a chat with the Super Eagles media officer, Iwuala applauded the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for giving them this great opportunity.

The Enyimba star, who blamed his boot for a slow start, also recounted how he made some delightful moves against Mexico on one or two…