Kenneth Omeruo Seeks Leganes Exit

Nigeria defender Kenneth Omeruo is determined to play in LaLiga next season following his club CD Leganes failure to secure promotion to the Spanish top-flight.

The Cucumber Growers fell short of a return to LaLiga after after losing 5-1 on aggregate to Rayo Vallecano in the promotion playoffs.

Omeruo will now have to play in the Segunda Divsion for the second consecutive season in a row unless he is able to secure a move elsewhere.

Read Also: Galatasaray Step Up Bid For Onyekuru



“I still have a contract with Leganes, but I am hoping to find a team in La Liga to play next season,” he said.

“Leganes want to keep me, but if the right offer comes, they will let me go.”

The 27-year-old joined Leganes from European champions Chelsea on a permanent deal in 2019 after previously spending time on loan at the club.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The…