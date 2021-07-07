Mexico Friendly A Waste Of Taxpayer’s Money -Izilien Blasts

Former Super Falcons and Golden Eaglets coach, Godwin Izilien has described the performance of the Home-Based Super Eagles against Mexico as a waste of taxpayer’s money.

The team which had a large number of players from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), lost 4-0 to Mexico in Sunday’s international friendly game in the US.

In a chat with Guardian.ng, Izilien faulted the decision of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to have hurriedly assembled the NPFL players to camp to face a tough opponent like Mexico.

“The players were hurriedly assembled within one week to face Mexico and we ended up ridiculing ourselves before the international community. I have always advised the NFF severally on the need to

look inward by sending some of the coaches to the local government to scout for players. It worked for us in the old Bendel.

“You don’t just wake up and assemble local…