Schmeichel Tips Denmark To Beat England In Semi-final

Legendary Manchester United goalkeeper

Peter Schmeichel says his nation Denmark are favourites tonight against England.

England and Denmark face off in Wednesday’s evening semi-finals at Wembley Stadium with a place in Sunday’s final against Italy on the line.

While Denmark have proved themselves more than worthy contenders during this tournament, netting 10 goals in their last three games, it is England who have been installed as favourites, not only for this game but for the tournament after the exits of France and Belgium.

But according to Schmeichel it is Denmark who should be recognised as the favourites and England slight underdogs here due to the former’s excellent record in recent years.

“If I’m honest, I think Denmark are favourites. I think it’s going to be tight,” he told the Denmark FA’s official website.

“There are great similarities between the managers. [They are] very similar in their…