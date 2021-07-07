Team Nigeria First Batch Departs For Japan Today

The first batch contingent of Team Nigeria will on Tuesday depart Abuja for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Simeon Ebhojiaye, Director, Federation of Elites Athletes Department (FEAD), Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the team members would depart through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by Ethiopian Airline.

They include the Canoeing team Ayomide Bello and her coach Ebenezer Ukwunna, Esther Toko and her coach Regina Enofe of Rowing event alongside Secretary General Olubunmi Oluode.

He said also in the team were the Special Adviser on Sports to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mary Onyali, Medical crew of Dr. Samuel Ogbondeminu, Okoh Joseph, Abdulsalam Shuaibu and Ekundayo Ogunkunle.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an advance team of the Ministry of Youth and sports Development officials on Monday…