Trending On Complete Sports 07.07.2021

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

PSG Make Contact With Paul Pogba

✅ https://www.completesports.com/psg-make-contact-with-paul-pogba/

Home Eagles To Play Ghana In Friendly October

✅ https://www.completesports.com/home-eagles-to-play-ghana-in-friendly-october/

Galatasaray Step Up Bid For Onyekuru

✅ https://www.completesports.com/galatasaray-step-up-bid-for-onyekuru/

Guendouzi Announces Arsenal Departure

✅ https://www.completesports.com/guendouzi-announces-arsenal-departure/

Arsenal Legend Vieira Appointed Crystal Palace New Manager

✅ https://www.completesports.com/arsenal-legend-vieira-appointed-crystal-palace-new-manager/

Sarri Reveals Biggest Regret At Chelsea

✅ https://www.completesports.com/sarri-reveals-biggest-regret-at-chelsea/

Friendly: Home-based Eagles To Play New Zealand In November

✅