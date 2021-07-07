Why Chelsea Must Sign Haaland Ahead Of Man City, Man United -Petit

Former France midfielder Emmanuel Petit has appealed to Chelsea to do everything within their will-power to sign Borussia Dortmund striker, Erling Haaland ahead of Man City and Man United this summer.

Petit stated this in an interview with TribalFootball, where he said the Norwegian international is the best answer to Chelsea’s striking option at the moment.

Recall that Haaland is the most-sought after striker in Europe as top clubs such as Real Madrid, Paris Saint Germaine, Man City, and Man United are eager to sign him.

The Borussia Dortmund attacker has a buyout clause that kicks in next summer, but Petit believes the 20-year-old is worth signing in the present transfer window.

“I’ll make it simple,” Paddy Power ambassador Petit said.

“Olivier Giroud is on his way out of Chelsea, Tammy Abraham is probably leaving on loan, and Timo Werner is still struggling to score goals consistently and Kai Havertz…