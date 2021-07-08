8 NBA Stars In D’Tigers 15-man Olympics List

After weeks of camping, D’Tigers Head Coach, Mike Brown has pruned the 49 man list to 15 ahead of the friendly series lined up for the team just before the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The 15 man list is made up of eight NBA stars headlined by Detroit Piston Centre, Jahlil Okafor who is in line to make his international debut for Nigeria.

Miami Heat’s trio of Gabe Vincent, Chikezie ‘KZ’ Okpala and 2020 NBA draft pick, Precious Achiuwa have also been pencilled down for the last phase of preparation with Utah Jazz’s Miye Oni.

Minnesota Timberwolves’ Josh Okogie and Metu Chimezie of Sacramento Kings will be making a return to the team following their exploits at the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China where the youngsters helped Nigeria secure an Olympics ticket alongside Ike Iroegbu.



