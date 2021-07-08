Bolsonaro Brazil president Boasts Argentina Will Be Hammered 5-0

Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro is confident that the Selecao will hammer rivals Argentina 5-0 in the Copa America final on Sunday.
In a meeting with several South American leaders, Bolsonaro teased his Argentina counterpart, Alberto Fernandez, ahead of the final between the two teams.
“The only rivalry [between Brazil and Argentina] will be next Saturday at Maracana,” said Bolsonaro, who subsequently made the five-finger gesture.
“Brazil will win 5-0.”
The South American derby will be Lionel Messi’s opportunity to finally win a major trophy with Argentina, as he has not managed to lead the Albiceleste to a title despite his successful Barcelona career.
He captained Argentina to the final of the 2014 FIFA World Cup which they lost 1-0 to Germany.
They qualified for the finals of the 2015 and 2016 Copa America but lost on penalties to Chile on both occasions.
Source: Complete Sports