Crystal Palace Boss Viera Hails Michael Olise Capture

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has hailed the capture of Michael Olise.

“We have the tools in our football club to make him a better player, and we’ve known him quite well because he’s a player the football club have been following for a long time.

“I think it is important to refresh the squad, to bring some new faces, to bring young talent here, and this is a really good signing for us.”

Palace chairman Steve Parish added: “I’m delighted that Michael has joined us at Crystal Palace. We have been monitoring him extremely closely for an extended period of time, and have been impressed by his consistent performances for Reading at such a young age.

“He clearly has an abundance of talent that I’m sure will excite all of our supporters, and clearly shows our direction of travel for this window.”

