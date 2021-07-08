England Is Unstoppable -Kane Warns Denmark Ahead Today’s Semi-Final Clash At Wembley

England captain Harry Kane has issued a stern warning to Denmark that the Three Lions can’t be prevented from winning today’s Euro 2020 semi-final game at Wembley.

Kane, who started the tournament slowly after failing to score in the group stages, has, however, netted three goals in two knockout stage matches, scoring against Germany and twice against Ukraine.

Asked about his form, Kane said: “To be honest, probably not. My game understanding, in terms of what I need to do to not just help myself but also the team, is probably at its best in my career so far.

“It is not a problem. If you try to stop me that’s OK because we have got other players who are just as good, who are going to cause problems. It is not the case where you stop me and you stop us as a team. We have plenty of threats, plenty of options, plenty of different ways of playing.

“From my point of view it is just assessing that on the pitch, seeing what formation they are playing and setting up, and just…