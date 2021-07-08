Etebo Set To Join Watford On Loan

Premier League newcomers Watford are interested in signing Oghenekaro Peter Etebo from Stoke City, reports Completesports.com.

The Hornets , according to thesun.co.uk are expected to sign the midfielder on loan with option of a permanent deal at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Etebo spent last season on loan at Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray and has no future at Stoke City.

He made 24 league appearances for Galatasaray last season.



Read Also: Euro 2020: Saka Makes History In England vs Denmark Semi-final

Watford are keen to bolster their midfield and the Nigeria international will surely be a good addition to the squad.

The 25-year-old joined Stoke City from Portuguese outfit CD Feirense in 2018.

The combative midfielder scored two goals in 45 appearances for the Potters.

The London club already have four Nigerians; William Troost-Ekong, Isaac Success, Tom Dele-Bashiru and Emmanuel Dennis in their squad.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time…