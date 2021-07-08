Euro 2020: 5 Remarkable Lessons Learnt From England 2

Just like the first semi-final game of Euro 2020 between Spain and Italy which produced great excitement, the England and Denmark game also lived up to expectations as both teams battled tooth and nail for a place in the final.

Completesports.com‘s AUGUSTINE AKHILOMEN relieves some of the key lessons from this enthralling encounter at the Wembley Stadium which the Three Lions won 2-1.

Declan Rice – the Proven Mr Reliable In England Midfield

Rice’s impressive performance against Denmark ended Jordan Henderson’s midfield reign for the Three Lions after a )tidy display in the ongoing Euro 2020. The West Ham midfielder did not put any foot wrong against the Danish team as he controlled the midfield and timed his tackles perfectly.

Kasper Schmeichel Toeing His Father’s Footprint As Denmark Numero Uno

If not for Kasper Schmeichel’s brilliant saves, the story would have been different for Denmark in terms of the scoreline. The Leicester City goalkeeper, who has become Denmark’s…