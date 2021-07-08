Euro 2020: ’It Was Not A Penalty’ -Wenger Disputes Ref’s Decision In England vs Denmark

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has questioned referee Danny Makkelie’s decision to award England a penalty against Denmark, in Wednesday’s Euro 2020 semi-final clash.

After both teams failed to find the winner in 90 minutes following Mikkel Damsgaard stunning free-kick for Denmark and Simon Kjaer won goal, the game went into extra-time.

And in first half extra-time England were awarded a controversial penalty after Raheem Sterling went down easily under Joakim Mæhle’s challenge.

Harry Kane whose initial attempt was saved by Kasper Schmeichel, converted the rebound to send England through to Sunday’s final with Italy.

The win saw the Three Lions reached their first major final since the 1966 World Cup.

And reacting to the controversial decision, Wenger who is currently FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, posited that VAR should have been consulted by the referee.

“No penalty,” Wenger decreed on beIN SPORTS. “I don’t understand why they don’t ask…