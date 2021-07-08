Hard Work And Determination The Key To Castle’s Success

Andrew Castle says that working as the lead tennis commentator on the BBC is his dream job, but admits that it has taken plenty of hard work to get to where he is.

The former British No. 1 retired from professional tennis in 1992 and has since gone on to forge a successful career as a broadcaster.

However, during a recent interview with Betway the 59-year-old admitted that his route to the BBC hot-seat had not been conventional.

“I remember being up in Slaley Hall in Northumberland during the first week of Wimbledon,” he said. “I was covering the golf for Sky Sports.

“I was sitting there in my room thinking: ‘It’s a bit mad that I’m doing the golf when all this tennis is going on’.

“I called an old friend who was actually in charge of the Wimbledon broadcast and managed to get on board with that, luckily.

“My first commentary was a Rafael Nadal match out on court 12, and I remember him standing out.

“It grew from there. Now I get to sit in the Centre Court…