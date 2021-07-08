It Will Be Unfair To Condemn Home-Based Eagles -Unuanel

Former Kwara United coach, Samson Unuenel has urged Nigerians not to outrightly condemned the performance of the Home-Based Super Eagles against Mexico in an international friendly game.

The Mexican side, known as El Tri, on Sunday whipped their Nigerian counterparts that were made up of players from the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) 4-0 in Los Angeles, US.

Reacting to the defeat, Unuanel in a chat with Completesports.com stated that the team had little time to prepare for the encounter.

He said that there are two or three players that could be integrated into the main Super Eagles when the 2022 World Cup qualifiers begin in September.

“I don’t think it will be nice for us to start condemning the Home Based Super Eagles because they lost 4-0 against Mexico. We should also consider the fact that they are hurriedly assembled to face a Mexican side that is preparing for the Gold Cup.

“However, I still…