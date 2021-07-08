Kayode Olanrewaju Rejoins Sivasspor On Loan

Nigeria forward Kayode Olanrewaju has rejoined Turkish Super Lig club Sivasspor on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk, reports Completesports.com.

The 28-year-old spent last season on loan at Sivasspor and was one of the standout performers for the club.



“An agreement has been reached with Shakhtar Donetsk for the loan of our football player Olarenwaju Kayode, whose contract has expired at the end of the season, until the end of the 2021-2022 season,” reads a statement on the club official website.

“Olarenwaju Kayode joined our camp in Gerede district of Bolu.”

The forward scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 40 appearances across all competitions for the club last season.

