OBN Academy Send Three To United States On Scholarship

The Organised Basketball Network (OBN) International School and Basketball Academy have awarded University scholarships to three budding basketball stars, Nwokemodo Prince Iwuno, Ngonadi Chinemerem Daniel and Obineme David Obinna.

These three young men have bagged scholarships to study and play the game of basketball in the United States of America (USA) and they will be travelling down to God’s own country as soon as possible (ASAP).

This was announced on Saturday, 3rd of July, 2021 during an event which took place at the OBN International School and Basketball Academy, Ogombo Road, Ajah, Lekki, Lagos State.

According to the founder and CEO of OBN Academy, Obinna Ekezie, a former NBA star and an entrepreneur, the students would be schooling at Mount Zion Christian Academy, North Carolina, USA.

The scholarship awards varied from player to player with Ngonadi Chinemerem Daniel earning himself a two-year…