OFFICIAL: Nigerian Midfielder Olise Joins Crystal Palace On Five-Year Deal 

Crystal Palace have announced the signing of England-born Nigerian midfielder Michael Olise from Reading, Completesports.com reports.

According to a statement released on Palace’s official website on Thursday, Olise joined Palace on a five-year contract.

“Crystal Palace have completed the signing of highly-rated teenager Michael Olise from Reading.

“Olise, a 19-year-old attacking midfielder, has signed a five-year contract with the club as Palace’s first arrival since Patrick Vieira’s appointment as manager.”

Olise moves to south London after a season with Reading that saw him earn seven goals and 12 assists from 46 games.

He started his youth career with Chelsea, before joining Manchester City and then Reading, where he worked his way through the system and earned a first-team debut in March 2019, aged just 17.

This achievement – and three further senior appearances – secured Olise Reading’s Scholar of the Season Award for 2018/19.

He enjoyed more minutes…