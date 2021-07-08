PSG Step Up Interest In Pogba

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly preparing to step up their interest in Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The French giants have already made a statement of intent with their summer signings so far, bringing in Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum on free transfers while also securing a deal for Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan.

As Mauricio Pochettino looks to assemble a squad capable of dethroning Lille as Ligue 1 champions, a recent report claimed that contact has already been made with Pogba’s camp over a summer move.

Now, L’Equipe claims that PSG are ready to step up their interest in the Frenchman having completed three major deals this summer, as Pogba is yet to commit his future to United beyond 2022.

The report adds that PSG are happy to fork out as much as £51m to secure Pogba’s signature, and the former Juventus man is said to be ‘seduced’ by the idea of pulling on the Parisiens shirt.

Pogba played a key role for France during their Euro 2020 campaign,…