Ramos Former Real Madrid Skipper Joins Paris Saint-Germain

Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain have officially announced the signing of former Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos.

PSG announced Ramos’ signing in a statement released on their official website on Thursday.

The Paris-based club confirmed that Ramos has joined on a two-year deal.

“Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce the arrival of Sergio Ramos to the squad.

“The Spanish central defender has signed a two-year contract and is tied to the club from the French capital until 30 June 2023.”

Ramos made his professional debut for Sevilla FC in the 2003-04 season after emerging from the club’s youth academy before joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2005.

Over the next 16 seasons with Los Merengues, Ramos became one of the very best defenders in the world, scoring 101 goals in 671 matches in the Spanish capital.

Captain of Real Madrid between 2015 and 2021, he helped his…