Taribo West Blasts Pinnick Over ‘Mushroom Club’ Comments

Former Super Eagles defender Taribo West has slammed President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick over comments he made which suggested local players should not join smaller clubs abroad.

Pinnick, while addressing the home Eagles ahead of Sunday’s 4-0 friendly defeat against the El Tri of Mexico advised the players not to join mushroom clubs in Europe.

Pinnick declared that the NFF will only approve an International Transfer Certificate (ITC) to those moving to top European clubs.



But West has criticised Pinnick insisting it will be wrong to keep the players in Nigeria against their will.

“You cannot keep people against their will in a league that doesn’t respect them, pay them, protect them or care about their welfare,” he told BBC Sport Africa.

“Such comments from the head of Nigerian football are insensitive and embarrassing. Instead of improving…