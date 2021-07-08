UEFA Investigates England After Semi-final Win vs Denmark 

UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has launched an investigation against England after Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was apparently targeted with a laser pen just before Harry Kane’s penalty in last night’s Euro 2020 semi-final.

England are also facing an investigation into crowd disturbances, including the use of fireworks during the game, as well as for the booing of the Danish national anthem by fans.

If found guilty, the English FA could face fines of €500 per firework (smoke, flares & any pyrotechnics) and €8,000 for the laser pen.

The booing of the anthem would also incur a financial penalty.

A UEFA statement said: “Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final match between England and Denmark (2-1), played on 7 July at Wembley Stadium, London.”

Charges against England are: use of laser pointer by its supporters – Article 16(2)(d) of the UEFA…